Darcy Neufeld, of Monroe, graduates from College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (06/01/2021)– Darcy Neufeld, of Monroe, GA, recently graduated with a Master of Science in Historic Preservation from the College of Charleston.

Neufeld was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.