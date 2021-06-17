David Johnson, of Social Circle, earns Associate in Science degree from Atlantic Cape Community College!

MAYS LANDING, NJ (06/17/2021)– Atlantic Cape Community College celebrates the achievements of the class of 2021! More than 700 graduates were awarded degrees this year. Atlantic Cape was proud to showcase the graduate’s accomplishments with a unique and personalized virtual graduation ceremony held on June 9th. For the first time ever, graduates also had the opportunity to participate in a Drive-Through ceremony on the Mays Landing Campus on May 20th.

David B. Johnson of Social Circle earned an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies .

The virtual graduation ceremony included remarks from Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba, former Atlantic Cape student Dr. Natasha Corbitt, Student Government Association President Joelle Motley, and high honors student Charlene Acevedo. Dr. Natasha Corbitt is the country’s first African-American female pediatric surgeon with a double doctorate: both an M.D. and Ph.D. and only the 16th Black woman to become a pediatric surgeon in the United States.

To watch the full recording of the Virtual Graduation Ceremony, view photographs, and find out more information about the Class of 2021, visit atlantic.edu/graduation.