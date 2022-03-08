Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday

Get ready to spring forward for the 2022 spring and summer months

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Georgians, along with most of the country, get to turn their clocks forward 1 hour to 3 a.m. local daylight time. According to the website timeanddate.com, most of the United States, including Georgia, will maintain this time until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, when the time will “fall back” once again to Eastern Standard Time.

In the United States, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t change their clocks, but the rest of the country does. Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on March 13, 2022, than the day before. There will be more light in the evening after what is also called Spring Forward, Summer Time, and Daylight Savings Time.

Every year, this change raises the debate on whether this should be the last time any change is made. In fact, 13 states, including Georgia, have enacted legislation to provide for year-round daylight saving time. In the 2021 session, the Georgia General Assembly had two bills, one that would keep Daylight Savings Time year round and another that would keep Eastern Standard Time year round.

The 13 states are:

In 2020: Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana , South Carolina , Utah and Wyoming.

, , and In 2019: Arkansas, Delaware, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington .

and . In 2018: Florida (California voters authorized the change in 2018, but the legislature still has to act on it).

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, full-time DST is not currently allowed by federal law and it would require an act of Congress to make a change.

Since it would require an act of Congress to make the change, Congress is taking the issue up again in 2022. The House Committee on Energy & Commerce is holding hearings at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The hearing can be watched on Livestream at this link.

So how do you feel about making Daylight Savings Time permanent? Or would you prefer Eastern Standard Time permanent or is it fine just the way it is with the changes twice a year?