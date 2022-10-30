Daylight Saving Time ends this upcoming weekend

Despite the U.S. Senate voting unanimously earlier this year (and that alone is almost unbelievable) to keep daylight saving time permanent, it’s not going to happen this year. The House couldn’t get its act together to figure out how to get it done in 2022 (it reportedly had a more pressing issues to attend to). And the Sunshine Protection Act was only intended to go into effect in 2023 anyway.

So all that being said, for at least one more year we will get that extra hour of sleep next Sunday when most of the country gets to “fall back” to standard time.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, clocks are to be turned backward 1 hour to 1 a.m. Sunday. The return to local standard time is scheduled to last 3 1/2 months until March 12, 2023.

Your pets, however, are unlikely to be aware of it. So expect them to wake you up in line with the sunrise, no matter what your reset clock may say.