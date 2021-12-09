Daytime lane closures begin Monday for bridge construction on SR 53 at SR 316/University Pkwy in Winder

Barrow County

WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will be installing daytime lane closures on SR 53/SR 316 Interchange so bridge crews can install diaphragms over SR 53. This is a part of the continued work by E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. on the future compressed diamond interchange project. The overall project is expected to be complete June 2022.

WHEN: Daily from Monday, December 13th through Friday December 17th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Right lane closures will be during the hours of 9;00 AM and 3:00 PM.

WHERE: Barrow County… on SR 53 at SR 316/University Pkwy Interchange, between Jackson Trail and Perkins Rd., approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder. Right lane closures will be on SR 316/ University Pkwy eastbound between Smith Cemetery Rd. to SR 53 and westbound from McCarty Rd. to SR 53. This closure will allow E.R. Snell to work on the right shoulders in these areas. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. (Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for My511 with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system.)

