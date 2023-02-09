DDA thanks businesses, sponsors for a great year

The Monroe Downtown Development Authority held its annual awards banquet Thursday which also served as a thank you to sponsors and businesses who make the downtown area a success.

Shown are, front row, from left, DDA board member Whit Holder; Volunteers of the Year Lena Barnes and Lea MCart with Graystone

Church; Caley Best, manager of Strange Taco (Golden Hammer Award); city council member Myoshia Crawford, DDA board member Andrea Gray and MainStreeet Coordinator Leigh Ann Aldridge; back row, from left, DDA board member Meredith Malcom; DDA board member Ross Bradley; Lisa Anderson, the DDA Board chairman and Sponsor of the Year for Sidestreet Boutique and Vicki Adams, The Brown Fig, Business of the Year. Not shown are DDA board members Chris Collin and Wesley Sisk. Photo credit: Deborah Stewart | Special to The Tribune

Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year among awards presented Thursday

Another successful year for Monroe was celebrated Thursday as the Downtown Development Authority recognized businesses and those who helped make 2022 a memorable 12 months.

The Golden Hammer Award, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and Sponsor of the Year were each presented.

Strange Taco earned the Golden Hammer Award for excellence in renovation and remodeling.

Graystone Church was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. This award recognizes selfless service for the betterment of the downtown area and the benefit of citizens and visitors.

The Brown Fig earned Business of the Year. This award celebrates businesses that help create an environment of collaboration, attract new customers and encourage additional investment in downtown

Monroe. Sidestreet Boutique was named Sponsor of the Year, an award for a sponsor which goes above and beyond monetary support by volunteering numerous other resources for the success of downtown

Mainstreet coordinator Leigh Ann Aldridge said there were 13 new businesses in downtown Monroe during the past year which created 84 new jobs. Attendance at events numbered 207,790. There were

3,338 volunteer hours. The total amount of public and private investment was more than $9 million.

“We continue to be blessed with people who care about downtown Monroe and who choose it for the

home of their business,” Aldridge said. “They make Monroe a special and unique destination.”