DDA thanks businesses, sponsors for a great year

Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year among awards presented Thursday
Another successful year for Monroe was celebrated Thursday as the Downtown Development Authority recognized businesses and those who helped make 2022 a memorable 12 months.
- The Golden Hammer Award, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and Sponsor of the Year were each presented.
- Strange Taco earned the Golden Hammer Award for excellence in renovation and remodeling.
- Graystone Church was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. This award recognizes selfless service for the betterment of the downtown area and the benefit of citizens and visitors.
- The Brown Fig earned Business of the Year. This award celebrates businesses that help create an environment of collaboration, attract new customers and encourage additional investment in downtown
- Monroe. Sidestreet Boutique was named Sponsor of the Year, an award for a sponsor which goes above and beyond monetary support by volunteering numerous other resources for the success of downtown
Mainstreet coordinator Leigh Ann Aldridge said there were 13 new businesses in downtown Monroe during the past year which created 84 new jobs. Attendance at events numbered 207,790. There were
3,338 volunteer hours. The total amount of public and private investment was more than $9 million.
“We continue to be blessed with people who care about downtown Monroe and who choose it for the
home of their business,” Aldridge said. “They make Monroe a special and unique destination.”
