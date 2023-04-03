Deadline for 2023 Congressional Art Competition is April 14

Second place winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition Marnie Couch, of George Walton Academy.

MONROE, GA (April 3, 2023) – US Rep. Mike Collins *GA-10) released a statement reminding high school students in the 10th district that the deadline to participate in the 2023 Art Competition is next Friday, April 14. The artwork has to be submitted to Collins’ Monroe office at 100 Court St., Monroe, GA 30655 by that date.

“The Congressional Art Competition is an annual tradition celebrating student creativity. I’m pleased to invite young artists to submit their best work of art to our office for the chance to be showcased at the Capitol Building. I’m confident that the 10th District is home to some of the most talented students, and I look forward to seeing the great works of art they create,” Collins said in a press release.

Students in grades nine through twelve may submit two-dimensional entries, such as paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints, to his office for consideration. The first-place entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Collins will announce the winner and present awards for the top entries on Saturday, May 6 during a ceremony at the Georgia Museum of Art on the campus of the University of Georgia. For more information, contact Valarie Grant by email, Valarie.Grant@mail.house.gov or by phone, (770) 207-1776.