Dean’s, President’s Lists Students Named for UA Spring 2021 Term

TUSCALOOSA, AL (06/14/2021)– A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Kenedi Rittenberry of Loganville was named to the Deans List.

Gabriel McCullers of Monroe was named to the Deans List.

Andrew Tippett of Monroe was named to the Deans List.

Haynes Waldo of Monroe was named to the Deans List.

