Deceased male found inside a vehicle in Gwinnett County

GCPD are asking for anyone with information to please come forward

Garcia.Danielle.Gaddis

(Lawrenceville, Ga.,) – Gwinnett Police located a male inside a vehicle at the intersection of Pierce Brennan Drive and Tech Center Parkway on Oct. 24, 2021.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, shortly after 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, officers arrived on the scene to a suspicious vehicle and located a male deceased inside. The victim has been identified as Garcia Danielle Gaddis, 39, of Sandy Springs.

At this time, a motive is not clear, and witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit will handle any follow-up to the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of anyone involved to come forward, please.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number #21-086301