Deep South General Store to host first ever Brunswick Stew Cook-off on Nov. 11

The community is invited Saturday, Nov. 11, to the first ever Brunswick stew cook off at Deep South General Store. It is being billed as one-of-a-kind of event with live music, two outside, vendors, and plenty of in-store happenings. The event is from 1 – 3 p.m.

$5 buys you a sample wristband and the proceeds of the wristband sales awarded to the People’s Choice winner. You are asked to bring cash if you wish to purchase any wristbands. Tickets will go on sale at 12:30 p.m. and taste testing will begin at 1 p.m.

You are urged to take advantage of the local businesses that will be offering a discount if you show them your wristband.

Justin Huff will be performing live music during the cook-off and Critters Pizza is doing a setup outside their restaurant where cook-off attendees can purchased an adult beverage.

Deep South Cattle Company is located at 136 East Sycamore St. Social Circle Ga. 30025. Sounds like a fun, and tasty, way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

