A support group for caregivers and family members dealing with the dementia diagnosis of a loved one is being formed in Loganville.

The meetings will take place from 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday morning at Loganville First United Methodist Church which is located at 221 Main Street, in Loganville. The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct 5, 2023.

For more information contact Dot Joiner at 770-686-4125.

