Democrats introduce legislation to begin process to add 4 justices to the Supreme Court

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons by UpstateNYer – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

A group of Democrats, including US Rep. Hank Johnson, (D-Ga.), have announced a legislative initiative to add four more Supreme Court justices to the US Supreme Court. The initiative, the Judiciary Act of 2021, was announced in front of the Supreme Court Thursday by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Johnson and fellow Judiciary Committee member Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.

This initiative would change more than 100 years of history in the makeup of the Supreme Court and would give President Joe Biden and the Biden/Harris Administration the opportunity to add four more justices. This will bring the number to one Chief Superior Court justice and 12 Superior Court justices for a total of 13 and would change the current balance of six Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees to seven Democratic Appointees and the six Republic appointees. The balance had been in the favor of the Democratic appointees until President Donald Trump’s Administration when he managed to get three appointees through.

To read the Judiciary Act of 2021 introduced today, click or tap on this link.