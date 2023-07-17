Departure band returns to Loganville for Groovin on the Green Friday

You’re invited to “bring your cooler, lawn chair or blanket” and welcome the band Departure to the stage at Groovin’ on the Green in Loganville on Friday, July 21, 2023.

According to the City of Loganville event calendar, “In their, 15th year together, Departure is the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. Departure replicates the look, sound, and feel of the original 80’s rock super group.

The Loganville Town Green is located at 235 Main Street. Departure takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. and the music will continue until 10 p.m.