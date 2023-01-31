Descendant of renowned Monroe resident to give presentation on Buffalo Soldiers in Monroe Sunday

From left: Tammee Young, Charles Young and Twila Young-Frazier in front of the exhibit of their great-grandparents Boyd ‘Buddy’ and Louelle Conyers, renowned Monroe residents. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

MONROE, GA – (Jan. 31) – The Monroe Museum is hosting a presentation Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, given by Charles Young, great-grandson of renowned Monroe resident Boyd ‘Buddy’ Conyers and his wife, Louelle. The presentation is on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, another renowned American from whom Young is a descendant. The presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.

Last summer, Young and his two sisters traveled to Monroe to see the exhibit of Conyers that tells the story of the Brownsville incident and Buddy Conyer’s involvement in the whole controversy.

“Charles Young (and his sisters) came to see our exhibit on his great grandfather and grandmother. I sent him a picture of Buddy, whom he had never seen before, in April of 2021 and he has been trying to get here since then,” Monroe historian Steve Brown said at the time, adding Buddy’s story is one of the most intriguing stories in our town’s Black History.” Young’s connection to the community doesn’t stop there. Monroe businessman and early civil rights worker, Dan Young, is also his great-uncle.

During his visit last summer, Young told of his research and involvement with the history of the Buffalo Soldiers and his connection to the original Charles Young. It was during his research for this project that he actually came across his connection to Buddy Conyers that prompted his visit to Monroe. His story on the Buffalo Soldiers was so intriguing that Brown invited him to visit Monroe again at some time in the future and share his knowledge with the community.

Sunday, that is what he will be doing. You can click or tap on this link for information on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, and the Buffalo Soldier National Monument.

“This is sponsored by the Monroe Museum and is free to the community,” Brown said.

Young said there is great interest in the Buffalo Soldiers and he enjoys doing presentations and taking part in events.

You can also stop by the Monroe Museum to see the exhibit and read the story of Buddy Conyers as well as see information on both Buddy and Louelle Conyers. You can see more information on the museum on the Facebook page at Monroe Museum.

