Design-build team announced for the Barrow County SR 316 Bundle 1 Project

Interchanges include roundabouts at ramp terminals

ATHENS, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) recently selected the Design-Build (DB) team for the Barrow County State Route 316 Bundle 1 DB project, which includes SR 316 at County Road 329/Barber Creek Road (P.I. 0013910) and SR 316 at McCarty Road and SR 211/Bethlehem Road (P.I. No. 0010352). To accelerate delivery, these projects were bundled together in one DB contract, which was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc./Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering for $106,572,800.



The two interchange projects are part of the larger Georgia DOT SR 316 Reconstruction Projects’ series along SR 316 corridor from SR 20 in Gwinnett County to SR 10 in Oconee County that are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.



“With the incredible growth in the area, this project is a necessary step in providing safety improvements that will benefit the communities along this corridor,” Georgia DOT P3 Project Manager, ‘Achor Njoku said.



The SR 316 Bundle 1 DB project will upgrade the existing at-grade intersections at SR 316 and Bethlehem Road and Barber Creek Road to grade-separated interchanges that include roundabouts at ramp terminals. Other proposed safety improvements for enhanced access management are:

Adding a cul-de-sac at the existing at-grade crossings at SR 316 and McCarty Road and Craft Road,Providing access from McCarty Road to Bethlehem Road via a new Frontage Road,Providing access from Craft Road north of SR 316 to Barber Creek Road via a new frontage road, andRemoving access to Ventura Street from Barber Creek Road, adding a cul-de-sac to Ventura Street.

Georgia DOT anticipates construction start in 2025 and substantial completion in 2027. The schedule is subject to change.



Additional information about the SR 316 Bundle 1 DB project can be found at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.



Further information about Georgia DOT’s Design-Build projects can be accessed at http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild

