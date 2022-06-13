Diaper Giveaway in Monroe on Thursday, June 16

Gabriela Barrueta, community outreach coordinator with MedLink, GA. located in Monroe, said the organization is hosting a free community event from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

“MedLink is partnering with WIC and Amerigroup to host a Mobile Diaper Day at the Walton Co. Health Department,” Barrueta said. “Everyone in the community is invited to attend. Caregivers will receive free diaper, wipes and other baby items while supplies last.”

The Walton County Health Department is located at 1404 South Madison Avenue in Monroe.