Digital Memorial Tribute and Funeral Arrangements for Jimmy Guthrie, former mayor of Good Hope

08/05/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Obituaries 0

The funeral for Jimmy Guthrie, former mayor of Good Hope will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021 at Harmony Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church.

Click or Tap on the image below for a digital tribute to Jimmy Guthrie.

