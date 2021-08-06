Digital Memorial Tribute and Funeral Arrangements for Jimmy Guthrie, former mayor of Good Hope

The funeral for Jimmy Guthrie, former mayor of Good Hope will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021 at Harmony Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church.
Click or Tap on the image below for a digital tribute to Jimmy Guthrie.
The funeral for Jimmy Guthrie, former mayor of Good Hope will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021 at Harmony Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church.
Click or Tap on the image below for a digital tribute to Jimmy Guthrie.
Copyright © 2016 | Monroe Local | Web Design by Jones Design Company, LLC | www.gojdc.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.