Dinner and Dancing with the Pogy Band at Philanthropy Grill in Loganville for Valentine’s Day

The Pogy Band will be offering a “rockin’ good time” for Valentine’s at the Philanthropy Grill and Ale House in Loganville from 6 – 9 p.m. on Feb. 12th and 14th.

The band that was voted No. 1 People’s Choice at last year’s Loganville Battle of the Bands is bringing the best of classic rock to Valentine’s Weekend Dinner and Dancing at Philanthropy Grill, winners of last year’s People’s Choice Award at the Walton County Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd Annual Battle of the Burgers.

The Pogy Band presents the best of classic rock. The show starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12th and Monday, Feb. 14th. Reservations suggested (but walk-ins are always welcome ). You’re encouraged to check the website for information.

The Pogy Band is a local band with members from Loganville, Snellville and Grayson. Philanthropy Grill and Ale House is located at 2715 Loganville Hwy SW Suite 720, Loganville, GA 30052.