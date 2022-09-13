Dino Days and Saturday Soiree in downtown Monroe Saturday

The community is invited to head to Downtown Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 17, for a day of Dinosaur fun!

“You’ll find exciting dinosaur surprises around town at participating businesses-just look for the balloons. Dress up in your favorite dinosaur outfits and be sure to tag us on social media,” Downtown Monroe shared it its facebook page.

Participating Businesses include Pot Luck Cafe- Photo with a Dino, Dino pancakes, Dino treats, Monroe Farmers Market with a Dino Scavenger Hunt and a Dino name game and Monroe Walton Center for the Arts with Old Time Music as the Soiree happens to land on the fun Dino Day. The Old time Music players will be at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts from 1 – 4 p.m.

Other events at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts this weekend

Adult and older teen Classes Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early. If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.

DIY RESIN ART TUMBLER with Hope Reese: Saturday, Sept 17 from 5:30 – 7 – Create your own functional art using a 20 oz tumbler as your "canvas" with resin, alcohol ink and "secret sauces". – AGES: Adults and teens 12+ (12-15 year olds must have a adult's help – there are several steps so a parent/adult must sign up as a separate registration or you can simply attend with the child to assist) Fee: $40. REGISTER HERE

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Jennifer Dominy:September 16 at 7 pm Jennifer is the guest artist-teacher and is substituting for Donna in September. Painting: The Red Tree. REGISTER HERE

