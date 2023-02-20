Disc Golf for Good

Members of the Newton County Disc Club and local Disc Golf players gathered on a cold but sunny Saturday, February 18 at the John Reid Memorial Disc Golf course located inside Matthews Park in Monroe, GA. All to benefit an All-Inclusive playground planned for Hammond Park, also in Monroe.
Tournament Coordinators Travis and Jessica Hurt
The Disc Golf Tournament (Heavens-to-Betsy do NOT call it a Frisbee Tournament) was sponsored by Woodmen Life of Covington and Walton Hands of Hope.
Woodmen Life Representative Donny Cook with co-sponsor Renee Edge of Dirty Ace Disc Golf
Ron Edge (r)
Bundled and snuggled against the cold Walton Hands of Hope
Representatives Patsy Cook and Chasity Stewart.
CTP (Closest To the Pin) Disc Off
CTP Winner
Disc Golf is a terrific sport. Anyone of any size, age, or gender can play all together. The Disc Golf community is fun and inviting. Walking through the woods and around the lake at Matthews Park added to the enjoyment. Did you know there is a rock garden and small waterfall at Matthews Park?
Walton Hands of Hope would like to thank Ron and Renee Edge for their contribution of delicious Barbeque, Dirty Ace Disc Golf, Woodmen Life, the Hurt family, and all the generous participants.
Over $1,350 was raised
for the All-Inclusive Playground at Hammond Park.
Here is a link to make a donation to Walton Hands of Hope: www.paypal.me/handsofhopewalton
