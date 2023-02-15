Disc Golf Tournament in Matthews Park Saturday to benefit all-inclusive playground

MONROE, GA (Feb. 14, 2023) Hands of Hope, a parent-led support group for Families with Children with Exceptional Needs, has been working with the Walton County community to provide adaptive services for those in the community who are in need of such services since 2016. The organization now has a large mission that they hope to accomplish, building Walton County’s first all inclusive playground at Hammond Park in Monroe.

Chasity Stewart, executive director of Hands of Hope, said the plan is, with the city’s permission, to convert the playground to an all inclusive playground along with a Miracle Field for sports players to continue to host Wast Adoptive Sports Program at the park as well.

“Our journey began when families in adaptive equipment such as wheel chairs were having to leave Walton County to take their children with assisted devices to safe and inclusive playgrounds, one family in particular that paved the way to this project is Janice and Keenan Freeman, the playground will have Keenan’s Playground dedication,” Stewart said.

Keenan, 12, was a 6th grade student at Carver Middle School in 2018 when he passed away on March 6, 2018. He had participated in numerous camps and organizations such as the Special Olympics, Hands of Hope, ESP Summer Camp and the Stone Soup Camps.

“Keenan and his mom both were in wheelchairs and would have to travel to a safe playground. I had the honor of meeting them both several years ago, realized their story and Hands of Hope of Walton began, and our first goal was to create a safe and accessible playground for all children no matter their abilities to play, grow and learn from each other,” Stewart said. “This is just the beginning of our mission, we are determined to create new laws regulating how all playgrounds will be built and hopefully crating a foundation in honor of Keenan and Walton Country’s First of its kind all inclusive playground.”

But in order to do this, $800,000 will have to be raised and Hands of Hope is taking the first step this Saturday. There will be a disc golf tournament Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023 at Matthews Park, 1016 Marable St. in Monroe. The cost to participate is $35 per play and barbecue plates will also be sold for $6 a plate. The money raised with go toward the fund to bring the playground to Walton County to enable all children in Walton County to have a safe place to play, close to home.

The information in the flyer has a QR code that will enable players to register. If you haven’t played Disc (frisbee) Golf before, you’re in for a treat! It is creative way to stay in shape, have fun, and in this case contribute to a great cause.

Click or tap on this link to register.