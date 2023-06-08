Discussion following recent showing of Unspoken scheduled for June 10 in Monroe

Following the weekend showing of “Unspoken,” the movie by director Stephanie Calabrese on the 1946 Moore’s Ford lynchings in Walton County, there will be another Community Dialog Session inspired by the film at Team Up Mentoring (601 South Madison Ave.) on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Community Dialog Session dialog will be led by Berry College Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Haley Smith. The session offers a welcoming environment for participants to share personal stories and experiences while exchanging perspectives inspired by the film. It is an active component of the film’s ongoing mission to allow residents to work together to improve race relations with an aim toward reconciliation and healing in the community.

“Knowing our past and its influence on our present can help us come together and build a stronger,

more intentionally inclusive community,” Calabrese said. “If we can do that here, we can show other hometowns across America how to do it too.” Register here: https://www.unspoken.film/communitydialog.

“UNSPOKEN” won the Audience Choice Award for Documentary at the Macon Film Festival in August. The film was also an Official Selection for the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival and Portland Film Festival in 2022. The film won the Documentary Feature Special Jury Award at the Rome International Film Festival in November and Best Documentary FIlm at the Reedy Reels Film Festival in February.

To learn more about the film, visit www.unspoken.film. To register for the Community Dialogue Session, please visit unspoken.film/communitydialog.

About Stephanie Calabrese

Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist. Stephanie’s photographic documentary series “Hometown: A Documentary of Monroe, Georgia” has been featured on The New York Times LENS site and on Atlanta CBS45 News. Her work has been featured in Time, Lightbox, Forbes.com, LIFE.com, Digital Photo, Photo.net, Professional Photographer, and The Bitter Southerner. Stephanie has produced documentary projects for clients including UPS, The Coca-Cola Company, CARE International, and The Georgia Department of Family and Child Services. She resides in Monroe, Georgia. She is the author of the best-selling “The Art of iPhoneography: A Guide to Mobile Creativity” published by Pixiq (a division of Sterling Press) and Ilex Press (now Octopus Press) and “Lens on Life: Documenting Your World Through Photography” published by Focal Press and Ilex Press (now Octopus) and a past TEDx Talk speaker on “Building a Better World, One Picture at a Time.” Learn more about her work at stephaniecalabrese.com.