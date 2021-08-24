DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver receives CJJA President’s Award

Oliver was a former Police Chief in the City of Social Circle

Steve Lafreniere, Tyrone Oliver, Mike Dempsey, CJJA Executive Director. Contributed photo





Decatur, GA – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced on Tuesday, Aug. 14, that the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators (CJJA) has named Commissioner Tyrone Oliver the 2021 President’s Award recipient. Oliver received the award at the CJJA Summer Meeting on Aug. 14 in Nashville, Tenn.

“Commissioner Oliver has proven himself to be a strong leader in our state’s service to youth in the criminal justice system,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “He has rightfully earned the CJJA President’s Award because of his genuine commitment to bettering the lives of countless youth and fostering safe communities across our state. The Kemp family and the State of Georgia are thankful to Commissioner Oliver, and we congratulate him on this great achievement.”

The CJJA President’s Award was created in 2013 to recognize a member who has made a significant contribution through participation in the organization’s activities. Awardees reflect a dedication to improving the youth’s outcomes in their care and display an approach to leadership that values their staff and empowers them to be agents of change.

“It was my pleasure to award Commissioner Tyrone Oliver the President’s Award for 2021,” said Steve Lafreniere, President of CJJA and Executive Director of the Alabama Department of Youth Services. “If you have spent any time with him, then you know he is genuine and authentic. He took over during a challenging transition in his department and while learning his state system, he also stepped up when asked to assume additional responsibilities within CJJA.”

Last year, Commissioner Oliver was appointed to the Board of Directors of the CJJA. He serves as one of four regional representatives and as chair of the south region.

“I am honored to receive this award from the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators,” said Commissioner Oliver. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the juvenile justice system as a member of this organization.”

Oliver served as the City of Social Circle Police chief from Jan. 2016 and in November 2018 was designated as deputy city manager. He left his position in July 2019 when Kemp tapped him as Commission of the DJJ.

The CJJA is a national non-profit organization formed in 1994 to improve juvenile justice systems, local secure correctional and residential facilities, services and programs, and long-term outcomes for youth and their families. In addition, the CJJA provides national leadership and leadership development for the individuals responsible for the juvenile justice systems. CJJA fulfills its mission through educational activities and programs, as well as research and technical assistance projects.

# # #

