DNA evidence gets man 20 years for burglary in a Walton County courtroom

A man has been convicted in a Walton County courtroom and sentenced to 20 years for a 2018 burglary following a DNA test of his blood that was collected from the scene.

According to the Walton County District Attorney’s Facebook page, in the last jury trial of 2021, Michael Anthony Daniel was found guilty in 2018 burglary after DNA evidence was was recovered from the scene and tested. In the last jury trial of the year, Michael Anthony Daniel was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree.

“In April of 2018, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at an address in southern Walton County. A basement door had been kicked in, a safe had been thrown through a window, and numerous items including guns and jewelry were missing. Blood droplets were found in the basements. Swabs of the blood evidence were collected. Later that year, the GBI Crime Lab tested the blood and found that it was a positive DNA match for Daniel, who was in prison for a different crime by the time of the test results,” the Walton County District Attorney’s office wrote on its Facbook page.

Daniel had 10 prior convictions for burglaries and/or theft crimes with nine of them being felonies. Based on his criminal history, Daniel was sentenced to the mandatory term of 20 years in prison without parole.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ayman Tartir, Victim Advocate Donna Brandenburg, Investigators Aimee Oliver and Artie Turner and Legal Assistant Melanie Sims.