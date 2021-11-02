Do not be a victim: Robbery safety tips from Gwinnett Police

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct 27, 2021) The Gwinnett Police Department is providing our citizens with Robbery Safety Tips in an effort to reduce robberies and keep residents safe as the holiday season approaches us.

Robbery is a dangerous crime and can affect any person or business. A person commits the offense of robbery when, either armed or unarmed, with intent to commit theft, they take the property from a person or their immediate presence. It can be done by intimidation, use of threat, coercion, or placing a person in fear of immediate serious bodily injury to them or someone else. Robbery can also happen by sudden snatching.

It is essential to remember that money and personal items can be replaced during a robbery, but a life cannot. Below are some safety tips to follow as preventive measures:

Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

Try to travel busy routes and well-lit.

There is safety in numbers; use the buddy system.

Avoid displaying and carrying large amounts of money or valuables in public.

Keep purses and wallets close to you.

If the suspect tells you they are armed, believe them. Do not put your life at risk.

If you are confronted, cooperate with what they say. Try to get a good description of your assailant.

Report the incident to the police immediately.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a robbery, please contact the Gwinnett Police Department immediately by dialing 911.

If you have information regarding a robbery case, please contact the Gwinnett Police Department Robbery Tip Line at 770-513-5800. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information. If anyone has any information to share regarding any case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.