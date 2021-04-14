Dock Dogs return to Monroe downtown on April 17 and 18

Photo credit: Nancy Akin

After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, Monroe will welcome DockDogs® downtown again this year on Saturday, April 17 and 18, 2021 on the Town Green. The Monroe Downtown Green is located at 302 S. Madison Avenue.

“If your dog loves to run, jump and swim then DockDogs is definitely the right place for you. They welcome any breed, any mix, any size to come out and join their Dock Diving® family,” Monroe downtown said in the events’ calendar. “Everyone is more than welcome to come and cheer on our furry competitors during the 2-day event. Food Trucks will be on site both days for a day of family fun!”

You can find out how to be part of the competition here. To register for the competition visit DockDogs website.

Sat. Apr 17, 2021

Onsite Registration/Practice – 9:00 am

Big Air Wave #1 – 10:00 am

Big Air Wave #2 – 11:30 am

Big Air Wave #3 – 1:00 pm

Big Air Wave #4 – 2:30 pm

Extreme Vertical Competition – 4:30 pm

Sun. Apr 18, 2021

Onsite Registration/Practice – 9:00 am

Big Air Wave #5 – 10:00 am

Big Air Wave #6 – 12:00 pm

Speed Retrieve (All in one Finals) – 2:00 pm

Big Air Finals – 4:00 pm (Pro, Semi Pro, Contender & Amateur Finals)

Pre-Registration Entry Fees-ADULT- $27.00/ team per Big Air, $27.00/ team per Speed Retrieve wave, $27.00/ team per Extreme Vertical, $27.00/ team per Iron Dog, YOUTH-$12.00/ team per Big Air, $27.00/ team per Speed Retrieve wave, $27.00/ team per Extreme Vertical, $27.00/ team per Iron Dog

On-Site Registration Entry Fees– ADULT-$30.00/ team per Big Air, $30.00/ team per Speed Retrieve wave, $30.00/ team per Extreme Vertical, $30.00/ team per Iron Dog, YOUTH-$15.00/ team per Big Air, $30.00/ team per Speed Retrieve wave, $30.00/ team per Extreme Vertical, $30.00/ team per Iron Dog