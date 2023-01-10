Dog adoptions and intakes suspended at Gwinnett Animal Welfare Center due to canine viral infection

After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center has suspended dog adoptions and extended the suspension of dog intakes until January 19 as a proactive measure against a canine viral infection. Pet owners will still be able to reclaim any lost pets, including dogs, during business hours.

Cat adoptions are still available during this time, and the center will still intake cats and injured dogs.

﻿Search through the pets at the shelter, and learn more about pet adoption from the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center.