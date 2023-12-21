Dogs and cats in Walton County still looking for a forever home

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 28, 2023) Christmas is almost here and again Walton County Animal Shelter is filling up with stray, abandoned or pets surrendered by their owners. There are still many dogs and cats waiting in the the Walton County Animal Shelter for somebody to give them a home. They desperately need to get out of the shelter before it is too late for them.

Is your home the one that can welcome one of these pets into their forever home?

One of the dogs available for rescue or adoption from Walton County Animal Control on Dec. 20, 2023

Click on www.waltonpets.net for the full bios on each.

At this link you can see those who have been saved. If you are in a position to help, you can save a life today.

