Dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, and a pig, in need of rescue or adoption from Walton County Animal Shelter

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (May 9, 2024) Walton County Animal Shelter is again filling up with stray, abandoned or pets surrendered by their owners and there are still many dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and even a pig are waiting in the the Walton County Animal Shelter for somebody to give them a home. They desperately need to get out of the shelter before it is too late for them. Today could be that day!

Without somebody stepping up to give them that rescue or home, they are in danger of euthanasia. Click on www.waltonpets.net for the full bios on each. At this link you can see those who have been saved.

If you are in a position to help, you can save a life today.

