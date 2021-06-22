Dogs in Walton County Animal Control looking for rescue, foster or forever homes

Summer is here and it is the season for Walton County Animal Control to fill up quickly with animals that have been picked up stray or turned in by their owners. Bill Wise, rescue co-ordinator with Walton County Animal Control, is looking for rescue, foster or forever homes for these dogs that do not yet have an offer. If you can help, see the adoptable pets info on them at www.waltonpets.net.

Marie

Shelter ID#: 6306Sex: female, not spayed

Age: approx. 1 year

Weight: approx. 25 lbs.

Meds: —

Note: Picked up stray 6/22/21 on Broadnax Mill Rd; owner unknown.

Rescue Sponsors: —

Hold Expires: 6/25/21

Status: 6/22/21 NO ADOPTION APPLICATIONS; NO RESCUE INQUIRIES

Donny

Shelter ID#: 6305

Sex: male, not neutered

Age: approx. 1 year

Weight: approx. 25 lbs.

Meds: —

Note: Picked up stray 6/22/21 on Broadnax Mill Rd; owner unknown.

Rescue Sponsors: —

Hold Expires: 6/25/21

Status: 6/22/21 NO ADOPTION APPLICATIONS; NO RESCUE INQUIRIES

Penny

Shelter ID#: 6300

Sex: female, not spayed

Age: approx. 4 months

Weight: approx. 15 lbs.

Meds: 6/22/21 distemper/parvo vaccine, pyrantel deworm

Note: turned in stray 6/22/21; owner unknown.

Rescue Sponsors: —

Hold Expires: 6/25/21

Status: 6/22/21 NO ADOPTION APPLICATIONS; NO RESCUE INQUIRIES