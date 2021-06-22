Dogs in Walton County Animal Control looking for rescue, foster or forever homes

Summer is here and it is the season for Walton County Animal Control to fill up quickly with animals that have been picked up stray or turned in by their owners. Bill Wise, rescue co-ordinator with Walton County Animal Control, is looking for rescue, foster or forever homes for these dogs that do not yet have an offer. If you can help, see the adoptable pets info on them at www.waltonpets.net.
Marie
Shelter ID#: 6306Sex: female, not spayed
Age: approx. 1 year
Weight: approx. 25 lbs.
Meds: —
Note: Picked up stray 6/22/21 on Broadnax Mill Rd; owner unknown.
Rescue Sponsors: —
Hold Expires: 6/25/21
Status: 6/22/21 NO ADOPTION APPLICATIONS; NO RESCUE INQUIRIES
Donny
Shelter ID#: 6305
Sex: male, not neutered
Age: approx. 1 year
Weight: approx. 25 lbs.
Meds: —
Note: Picked up stray 6/22/21 on Broadnax Mill Rd; owner unknown.
Rescue Sponsors: —
Hold Expires: 6/25/21
Status: 6/22/21 NO ADOPTION APPLICATIONS; NO RESCUE INQUIRIES
Penny
Shelter ID#: 6300
Sex: female, not spayed
Age: approx. 4 months
Weight: approx. 15 lbs.
Meds: 6/22/21 distemper/parvo vaccine, pyrantel deworm
Note: turned in stray 6/22/21; owner unknown.
Rescue Sponsors: —
Hold Expires: 6/25/21
Status: 6/22/21 NO ADOPTION APPLICATIONS; NO RESCUE INQUIRIES
