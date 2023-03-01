Dogs in Walton County Animal Shelter in desperate need of rescue or adoption

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Feb. 28, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home. They desperately need to get out of the shelter before it is too late for them.

Without somebody stepping up to give them that rescue or home, they are in danger of euthanasia. Click on www.waltonpets.net for the full bios on each. At this link you can see those who have been saved. If you are in a position to help, you can save a life today.