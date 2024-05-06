Dominic Che, of Loganville, named 2024 Outstanding MSN Student in Nursing at Georgia Southwestern

GSW President Neal Weaver, Dominic Che, and Interim Dean Dr. Teresa Teasley: Contributed photo

AMERICUS, GA (05/03/2024)– Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student Dominic Che of Loganville, GA, was named the Outstanding MSN Student in Nursing at GSW’s 2024 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 25 in the Storm Dome.

This award is given to the graduate student who has demonstrated overall clinical, academic, and professional excellence in GSW’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program.

