Don your best cowboy duds for a Country & Western Dance at the Loganville American Legion

You’re invited to put on your boots and get ready to do some Boot Scootin Boogie from 7 – 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Country Western Dance in Loganville. The event is hosted by the American Legion Post 233 located at 4635 Atlanta Highway in Loganville, GA.

Admission is only $10 each and you’re invited to bring all your friends! There are free line dancing lesson at 6:45 pm with prizes for Best Country Western Outfit and Best Dance. Barbecue Plates are available for purchase from 4 – 8 pm.

For more information call 770-466-4728.