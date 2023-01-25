Downed aircraft on I.985 Tuesday came into contact with a semi-trailer during crash landing

Plane crash landed on I.985 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services

Update

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 24, 2023) – Firefighters from Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of an airplane crash on Interstate 985 northbound near Interstate 85 northbound at 4:13 p.m on Tuesday. The reports to Gwinnett County 911 dispatch had been that a small airplane had crashed into a semi-tractor trailer at that location.

“Firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:25 p.m. to find a fixed-wing aircraft had landed on I-985 northbound just past the I-85 northbound exit. During the crash, the airplane had come in contact with a semi-trailer traveling on I-985 northbound,” Capt. Ryan McGiboney, GCFES public information officer, said in a press release. “Firefighters quickly secured the scene and deployed a fire hose for protection.”

McGiboney said there were two occupants of the aircraft occupants who had already exited the airplane before crews arrive.

“No active fuel leaks were identified at the scene. The Gwinnett County Haz-Mat team offloaded 10 gallons of fuel from the aircraft prior to its transport from the incident location by a local wrecker service,” McGiboney said.

The Gwinnett County Air Traffic Control Tower assisted firefighters with notifying the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB). The cause of this downed aircraft is under investigation by the NTSB.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Initial Story

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services reported at 6 p.m. that I-985 NB had been reopened and no Injuries reported. There is an active investigation by the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) and there will be an official media release by GCFES later this evening.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 24, 2023) – Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services report that all of I 985 is shut down to one lane at 985 south due to an aircraft landing on the roadway.

“Firefighters responded to reports of a plane crash on I985 NB, north of the 985/85N split. Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 4:13 p.m., no injuries were found and no fire,” said GCFES assistant public information officer Senior Firemedic Jessica Joiner.

Georgia State Patrol is on scene and handling any further inquiries. Motorists are warned to expect delays and urged to avoid the area if possible.

All of 985 northbound is shutdown at 85 and 985 south is down to one lane due to an aircraft that landed on the roadway. We are working with the State Patrol to assess the situation. Please avoid the area and expect delays. #GwinnettPD #Police #Traffic pic.twitter.com/k00EOUQ4Kc — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 24, 2023