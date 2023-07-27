Downtown Sidewalk Sale in Monroe on Saturday, July 29

There will be a Downtown SideWalk Sale in Monroe as we say a fond farewell to summer vacation There should be great back-to-school sales, closeouts sales and more.
This event will take place downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023!
Here are just some of the participating stores and great deals they are offering
- ReLove-upto 50% off
- Bellamie Boutique-30-50% off Entire Store
- Broad Street Boots
- Rinse-outside tables 50% off
- Saltbox Lane-indoor sale-30% off select furniture
- Gifted
- Peachy Keen- outside racks 50% off, 30 % off select items in store
- Southern Roots
- Sidestreet Boutique
- Rustic Roots-15 % off all mantels until July 31st
