Downtown Sidewalk Sale in Monroe on Saturday, July 29

There will be a Downtown SideWalk Sale in Monroe as we say a fond farewell to summer vacation There should be great back-to-school sales, closeouts sales and more. 

This event will take place downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023!

Here are just some of the participating stores and great deals they are offering

  • ReLove-upto 50% off
  • Bellamie Boutique-30-50% off Entire Store
  • Broad Street Boots
  • Rinse-outside tables 50% off
  • Saltbox Lane-indoor sale-30% off select furniture
  • Gifted
  • Peachy Keen- outside racks 50% off, 30 % off select items in store
  • Southern Roots
  • Sidestreet Boutique
  • Rustic Roots-15 % off all mantels until July 31st

