Downtown Social Circle to celebrate Pirate Day Saturday

You’re invited to put on your eye patch, grab a hook, and head to downtown Social Circle on June 22 for Pirate Day, a time to join in the spirit of adventure and camaraderie as businesses in the area take a step back in time to the days when swashbuckling rouges took over the high seas.

This event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 22 in the downtown area. You’re invited to grab a map and collect a pirate’s bounty from participating downtown businesses.

For more information, contact the Welcome Center at 770-464-1866.

This event is organized by Social Circle’s Downtown Businesses.

