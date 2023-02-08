Drop-in info session for Gwinnett County’s Commission District 3 transportation project on Feb. 11

Loganville and Grayson are located in Gwinnett County Commission District 3

The Transportation Citizens Project Selection Committee is hosting another drop-in info session from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023 the Lenora Park Gym in Snellville. District 3 is represented by Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who was elected in 2020. The district encompasses Dacula, Grayson, Loganville, Snellville, and parts of Lawrenceville.

The session is to inform residents about upcoming transportation projects in District 3. During the session, you can learn more about the transportation projects considered in the 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Tax program — known as SPLOST — and share your feedback for the projects you would like to see in District 3.

For more information, email District 3 appointees at:

Katrina.Fellows@GwinnettCounty.com and Yolanda.Thornton@GwinnettCounty.com.