Duro Bag has openings at the plant in Monroe, Ga. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s note: These job postings were found on the Duro Bag career website. Please not an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Machine Operator United States Georgia Monroe Duro Bag Operations Support Packer United States Georgia Monroe Duro Bag Operations Support

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print