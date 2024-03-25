Duro Bag in Monroe seeks machine operator, packer

Duro Bag in Monroe is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editors Note: These job postings were found on the Duro Bag career website on March 24, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Requisition Title Country State City Brand Function Machine Operator United States Georgia Monroe Duro Bag Operations Support Packer United States Georgia Monroe Duro Bag Operations Support

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

