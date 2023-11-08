DuVall, Newberry and Wolfe top vote getters in Loganville city elections

LOGANVILLE, GA (Nov. 7, 2023) – When the votes were in for the three seats up on the Loganville City Council, incumbent Bill DuVall got to hold onto his seat, former city council member Lisa Newberry will return to the council and newcomer Patti Wolfe will be joining them.

Newberry had a strong return, but some votes were close.

“The 2023 election came to a close in Loganville tonight with Lisa Newberry, Bill DuVall and Patti Wolfe as the top vote getters,” Loganville public information officer Brett Fowler said. At 10:26 p.m. the results were not yet up at the Walton County Board of Elections Office. However, Fowler reported the following results.

Lisa Newberry – 470 votes

Bill Duvall – 345 votes

Patti Wolfe – 313 votes

Keith Colquitt – 312 votes

Cathy Swanson – 298 votes

Adam Shanks – 199 votes

William “Bill” Williams – 136 votes

Spring Hoffman Crowder – 66 votes

“A total of 776 votes were cast out of 9,924 registered voters in the City of Loganville,” Fowler said.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Walton County Board of Elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

