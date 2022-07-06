Dylynne Dodson, of Loganville, graduates from Western Carolina University

CULLOWHEE, NC (07/06/2022)– Dylynne Dodson, of Loganville, GA (30052), graduated from Western Carolina University in Spring 2022. Dodson was among more than 1,900 students who earned degrees from WCU this semester.

