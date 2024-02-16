E-Commerce spaces available at Gwinnett Police headquarters and precincts

The Gwinnett Police Department has always offered its parking lots as a location to engage in e-commerce transactions. Now, there are dedicated parking spots at Gwinnett Police headquarters and each precinct for those who wish to buy, sell, and trade goods.

Each parking spot is marked with a sign and is monitored with video surveillance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Buyers and sellers should exercise best safety practiceswhen engaging in e-commerce transactions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

