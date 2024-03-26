Early bird pricing for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts gala next month ends March 31

Next month, Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will showcase its contributions to the local art community in two key events over a weekend.

The first will be a gala evening event at Sparrow Grove Manor. From 7 – 10 p.m. on Friday night, April 26, there will be A Toast to the Arts Gala event at Sparrow Grove Manor that will offer wine tasting, Hors D’oeuvres, a DJ with dancing and a silent auction. The special guest will be Dr. Allan Armitage, UGA professor emeritus of horticulture.

See a partial list of SILENT AUCTION items HERE as others are added.

Below are some of the silent auction items that have already been donated. If you’d like to donate an item or experience for the silent auction, please email Kamden!

Art and jewelry by our artist-members including a gorgeous segmented wood Japanese garden sculpture by Dan Grey

Gift cards to Growers Outlet

Gift cards to The Roe

Various Gift baskets filled with fun gift cards and more

Golf for four at The Georgia Club

A bottle of Port

Chateau Elon Private paint party with Jennifer for four

Folk Art Face Jug

Tickets to Gibbs Gardens

Leigh Woodard Mental Health Coach

Reiki Practitioner and Certified Hypnotherapist

Kelly Channell photography studio gift certificate

The following day, April 27, there will be a Nature Meets Art Garden Tour featuring 12 garden stops as well as a Garden Art Show and sale at The Roe. For those who want to take in the whole experience, there is a extra bonus – the first 150 people to buy a COMBO ticket entitling them to attend both these events get a free hand-painted wine glass, one per ticket purchased.

Tickets are available now. You can get the by visiting the art center, calling 770-207-9837 or buy online HERE. The cost of the tickets are:

​

EARLY BIRD (March 15 – March 31)

$40 for A Toast to the Arts

$25 for the Garden Tour

Combo ticket for both events: $55

REGULAR PRICE (April 1 until we sell out!!)

$45 for A Toast to the Arts

$30 for Garden Tour

Combo ticket for both events: $65

​​You may purchase your tickets online or drop by the Art Center.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

