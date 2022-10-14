Early morning fire Thursday at South Gwinnett High School under investigation

School was evacuated due to the fire

(Snellville, Ga., October 13, 2022) – Gwinnett County Public School Police are investigating an early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Gwinnett High School that led to the school being evacuation. South Gwinnett High School serves some students from the Gwinnett County side of Loganville.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were dispatched at 8:24 a.m. to a report of a smoke alarm activation at the school. A few seconds later a student called 911 and reported smoke filling the third floor. The incident was upgraded to a structure fire and the school resource officers immediately began evacuating the building.

Fire crews arrived to find the evacuation underway and assisted in completing it. A small fire was found in the bathroom and extinguished with the use of an extinguisher. Fire officials report the fire did not spread to other areas of the school nor was there structural damage to the building. Ventilation of the building was performed, with assistance from resource officers and building maintenance. One patient was treated for an unrelated medical issue and transported to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported from the incident and the school was able to resume normal activities for the remainder of the day.

Firefighters determined that the fire was incendiary in nature and the scene was turned over to Gwinnett County Public Schools Police for investigation and handing of any reporting. The SRO contacted the on-duty fire investigator for technical assistance and advised their agency would be conducting the investigation.