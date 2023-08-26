Early morning house fire claims life in Gwinnett County

Fatal fire in Lawrenceville Aug. 26, 2023. Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services

A female and two pets died in the Lawrenceville fire

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – Aug. 26, 2023) At 6:16 a.m., firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Rescue responded to a 911 report of a residential fire on the 1000 block of Tumble Wood Trail in Lawrenceville. The caller said they awoke to the smell of smoke and discovered that the house was on fire.

According to a press release from GCFES, firefighters arrived at 6:21 a.m. to find a single-family dwelling with heavy fire involvement.

“Bystanders informed firefighters that there was a possible victim still in the home. Firefighters quickly deployed multiple firehoses into the house. Upon entry into the home, firefighters encountered high heat and low visibility. Search teams located a deceased female in a bathroom. Firefighters also found two family pets that had also perished. Fire investigations responded to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. This fire displaced three people who are receiving shelter assistance from the American Red Cross,” Paramedic and public information officer FF Lt. Andy Lane reported.

Fatal fire in Lawrenceville Aug. 26, 2023. Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services

Fire officials have released the victim’s body to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office and due to HIPAA Privacy laws, any other information will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of practicing home fire safety. Firefighters encourage residents to develop a home fire escape plan, practice fire drills regularly, install and maintain working smoke alarms, and look for and eliminate hazards that could cause a fire to start or grow in intensity,” Lane said.

For additional home fire and life safety information or a free smoke alarm check, please get in touch with the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com.