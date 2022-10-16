Early voting begins Monday in Walton County

The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County.

If you are voting by mail and have already submitted your ballot, elections officials will begin tabulating those votes at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the election offices located at 1110 E. Spring St.,Suite 100 in Monroe. This will continue each day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, as needed.

If you intend to vote before Nov. 8, there are early voting precincts established in Monroe, Loganville and Social Circle.

These locations are:

Monroe : Felker Community Center,725 S Madison Ave., Monroe, 30655. ( Note: It will not at the previous location at Nowell Recreation Center for early voting. That location will only be open as the regular precinct on Nov. 8 for those who are assigned to it. )

: Felker Community Center,725 S Madison Ave., Monroe, 30655. ( ) Loganville : Meridian Park, 105 Generation Blvd., Loganville, GA 30052

: Meridian Park, 105 Generation Blvd., Loganville, GA 30052 Social Circle: South Walton Community Center, 573 Fairplay Road,Social Circle,GA 30025

Hours of operation for early voting at all three locations is as follows:

Monday to Friday 10/17 to 10/21, 10/24 to 10/28 and 10/31 to 11/04 – from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 10/22 and 10/29 – from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting absentee by mail

If you want to vote an absentee ballot by mail, you are able to request an application by phone, email or print the application by clicking HERE. You may email the application to elections@co.walton.ga.us, fax it to 770-267-1408 or hand deliver to the election office located at 1110 E Spring St. Ste. 100, Monroe between now and Oct. 28. You may also fill out the application online at MVP.sos.ga.gov. No absentee ballot applications will be accepted after Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (There will be a manned Ballot Drop Box located inside Meridian Park in Loganville during the hours of advance voting only.)

If you don’t manage to vote early or by absentee ballot, you get one last chance to cast your vote at your assigned polling location on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. The polls will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 p.m. If you are not sure of your assigned precinct you can call the election office at 770-267-1337 to find out.

Absentee ballot deadlines

Sample Ballot

You can see a sample ballot at this link

There are only three qualified write-in candidates for this election that will be counted. These are:

For Governor

Milton J. Lofton

David C. Byrne

For Secretary of State

Brenda Lynn Nelson-Porter

You can see the full text of the Proposed Constitutional Amendments on the ballots at this link

Editor’s Note: This past weekend edition of The Walton Tribune has its Voters Guide for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections with a heavy focus on candidates of specific relevance to Walton County residents. This edition will be available on the streets until Tuesday. If you miss it, you could possibly pick up a copy at The Walton Tribune offices next to the Walton County Historic Courthouse.



