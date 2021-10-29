Early voting in Loganville municipal election ends today

If you haven’t voted in the Loganville Municipal Election by the end of business today, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, you only have Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 to cast your ballot. By noon on Friday, there had been 292 early votes cast at the Rock Gym, including 40 from Gwinnett County. There had been 366 votes cast at Meridian Park in Walton County. Also on the ballot for Walton County was the Education Local Option Sales Tax. County-wide, 103 absentee ballots had been received.

Click or tap on this link for a Sample Ballot for all the Walton County elections.

In Loganville, seven people qualified to run for the three at-large city council seats. No one qualified to oppose former councilman Skip Baliles so he takes office unopposed in January.

Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger was the only incumbent to qualify to run for re-election. The following are the candidates you will find on the ballot.

Mayor

Three at-large City Council seats

Anne Huntsinger (I)

Terry Parsons

Shenia Rivers-Devine

Rosa D. Steele

Branden Whitfield

Melanie Long

James Wilson

All registered Walton County voters will be able to vote at their regular county precinct on Election Day. Gwinnett County voters will vote at the Rock Gym/Ag Building, 135 Main Street in Loganville. Loganville residents who vote in Walton County should visit the county’s Elections Office website for more information. The polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. on election day.

The Town of Between has three candidates running to fill two vacant council member positions. The candidates who qualified are:

Brian Rubin

Jonathan Page

William Boswell