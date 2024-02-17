Early voting in Presidential Primary begins Monday

The Presidential Primary in Georgia is on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Early voting begins Monday.

Early voting will be held at three locations for the General Election beginning Feb. 19, 2024 and ending March 8, 2024 at three locations in Walton County Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There also will be Saturday voting on February 24, 2024 and March 2, 2024 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at all three locations. These are:

Felker Park Community Room located at 725 S Madison Ave in Monroe

Meridian Park located at 105 Generation Blvd in Loganville

South Walton Community Room located at 573 Fairplay Rd in Social Circle.

On March 12, voting polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you wish to vote by mail, you can contact the Elections Office at 770-267-1337.

Although there is a full contingent on the Republican ballot, most have already dropped out but former president Donald Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley remain in contention. The two sample ballots follow.

Democrat Sample Ballot

Republican Sample Ballot

