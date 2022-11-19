Early voting in Senate runoff begins Nov. 28

Walton County and state of Georgia voters still have some unfinished business when it comes to the 2022 General Election.

There is a runoff for the U.S. Senate race, which is now down to two candidates in Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither candidate was able to surpass the 50% plus one vote margin on Nov. 8. candidates campaigned in Walton County in advance of the General Election.

Warnock totaled 49.42% (1,941,716) while Walker earned 48.52% (1,906,374.) Libertarian Chase Oliver totaled just more than 2% (81,188) but it was enough of the pie to trigger a runoff on Dec. 6.

Early voting dates for Walton County will be Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2.

Walton County election officials said there will not be a Saturday advance voting date for the runoff.

Early voting will be held at three locations for the General Runoff Election including Felker Park, at 725 S Madison Ave, in Monroe, Meridian Park, at 105 Generation Blvd. in Loganville and at the South Walton Community Room at 573 Fairplay Drive in Social Circle. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Requests for absentee ballots are being accepted through Nov. 28, Lori Wood, chairperson of the Walton County Board of Elections.