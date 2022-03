Free Easter activities by Grayson Church

Graystone Church is presenting “Spring on the Green” on Saturday, March 26th from 11:00 am -1:00 pm at Childers Park in Monroe. The community is invited to bring their children – from babied to 5th grade, to a FREE egg hunt with tons of prizes. The event will include face painting, inflatables, and food for purchase!

You’re invited to bring the whole family for a fun-filled day.